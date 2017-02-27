Watermark
Credit Bank of Moscow $600m 7.5% Oct 27 tier two

  • By Lucy Fitzgeorge Parker
  • 10:00 PM

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 17,834.38 72 10.56%
2 Citi 16,648.84 65 9.86%
3 HSBC 14,502.17 79 8.59%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,659.15 37 6.31%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 8,423.03 47 4.99%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 Citi 6,436.45 17 15.92%
2 JPMorgan 5,401.27 19 13.36%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,052.54 6 10.02%
4 HSBC 3,569.27 7 8.83%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,703.86 10 6.69%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 7,610.36 27 13.98%
2 Citi 6,685.06 20 12.28%
3 HSBC 4,539.92 22 8.34%
4 Deutsche Bank 3,547.08 9 6.52%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 3,538.08 13 6.50%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 Raiffeisen Bank International AG 452.45 3 9.70%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 390.53 2 8.37%
3 BNP Paribas 386.69 2 8.29%
4 UniCredit 321.12 2 6.88%
5 Santander 246.16 1 5.28%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 Mar 2017
1 AXIS Bank 2,891.28 40 16.52%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 1,975.69 47 11.29%
3 ICICI Bank 1,793.36 44 10.25%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 1,092.30 13 6.24%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 959.77 21 5.48%