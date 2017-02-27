Credit Bank of Moscow $600m 7.5% Oct 27 tier two
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.
Want full access to GlobalCapital?
If you are new to GlobalCapital or you already subscribe to some of our channels you can still easily extend your access.
Take a trial to the entire site or subscribe online to see all our capital markets news, opinion and data sets.
Don't miss out!
Free trial
Read the magazine on your mobile device
Bank Profiles
Latest news by market and league table performance
See full list
Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM
Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM
Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds
Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans
Bookrunners of India DCM
|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount $m
|No of issues
|Share %
|
|
|1
|AXIS Bank
|2,891.28
|40
|16.52%
|2
|Trust Investment Advisors
|1,975.69
|47
|11.29%
|3
|ICICI Bank
|1,793.36
|44
|10.25%
|4
|Standard Chartered Bank
|1,092.30
|13
|6.24%
|5
|Yes Bank Ltd
|959.77
|21
|5.48%