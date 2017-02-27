Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Dollar market takes off as Rockwell gets permission to land

US aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins re-opened the dollar market with the biggest deal in its history and propelled high-grade issuance to its busiest first quarter on record.

  • By David Rothnie
  • 09:15 PM

Rockwell received a red-hot reception when it came to the market on Tuesday after borrowers remained on the sidelines as Trump's administration's failure to push through healthcare reforms hit the equity markets.

“Credit wobbled a bit on Monday and spreads were around 2bp wider. That was ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 39,814.04 178 7.25%
2 Citi 35,583.54 163 6.48%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,128.31 166 6.03%
4 Deutsche Bank 32,622.38 127 5.94%
5 Barclays 28,217.98 111 5.14%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 BNP Paribas 10,063.23 39 10.44%
2 Deutsche Bank 7,581.17 26 7.87%
3 Barclays 7,452.71 29 7.73%
4 Citi 6,359.33 30 6.60%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,938.68 31 6.16%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 2,542.35 21 5.18%
2 Citi 2,517.98 12 5.13%
3 JPMorgan 2,141.79 16 4.36%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,908.90 13 3.89%
5 Barclays 1,669.70 12 3.40%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 11,383.58 79 12.23%
2 Citi 8,914.80 58 9.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,622.57 70 9.26%
4 Goldman Sachs 6,879.73 47 7.39%
5 Credit Suisse 5,616.83 41 6.03%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 BNP Paribas 10,979.56 42 9.02%
2 Citi 8,715.78 34 7.16%
3 Deutsche Bank 8,354.58 27 6.86%
4 Barclays 6,669.09 26 5.48%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,964.95 31 4.90%