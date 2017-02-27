HSBC eyes 'groundbreaking' direct lending platform

A spokesperson for the bank said that in line with the demands of its clients for “risk managed alternatives”, it was building an alternative investments business and “looking at creating a private debt proposition”.This would be the first time an investment bank in Europe has raised third-party ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.