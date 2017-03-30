Volatility surge smooths out but Trump trade wariness has set in for investors
An early week surge in volatility indices had retraced by Thursday, but historically low VIX
and Vstoxx levels belie a shift in investor attitudes to the ‘Trump trade’.
Both the VIX and Vstoxx indices spiked in the immediate aftermath of US president Donald Trump’s pullback on healthcare reforms last week. The VIX moved from a 12.84% close last Friday to as high as 15.05% on Monday, while the VStoxx moved from 15% to 17% in the
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.