Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Sweden showcases insatiable demand for SSA dollar paper

The super strong bid for public sector dollar paper shows no signs of letting up, with Sweden this week printing the tightest deal to mid-swaps of 2017 — despite the large volume of paper already printed this year.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 07:15 PM
“Clearly the SSA borrowers are well ahead of all their funding programmes, so Sweden perhaps highlights how remarkably well bid the market is — that we’re at the tightest spreads of the year even after the SSA community has had its foot on the accelerator a little more ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Barclays 7,850.85 11 9.64%
2 BNP Paribas 7,280.82 10 8.94%
3 JPMorgan 6,400.12 9 7.86%
4 Citi 6,397.23 7 7.85%
5 HSBC 5,782.53 9 7.10%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 70,638.94 233 5.64%
2 Citi 64,455.74 181 5.14%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 52,697.88 159 4.20%
4 HSBC 50,839.31 131 4.06%
5 Goldman Sachs 40,980.07 92 3.27%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 Barclays 16,973.44 36 9.52%
2 JPMorgan 15,109.82 32 8.47%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,986.53 29 7.28%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 12,729.79 30 7.14%
5 BNP Paribas 11,479.52 24 6.44%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 38,272.69 159
2 Citi 31,489.91 112
3 Barclays 29,902.18 73
4 HSBC 27,124.22 95
5 Deutsche Bank 26,280.34 101