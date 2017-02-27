Cost of leverage ‘collapsing’ in UK marketplace lending
The steady growth of online lending in the UK compared to the frantic pace of the US could be a boon for platforms looking to tap securitization for funding, as the cost of funding diverges in both markets.
In a speech at the AltFi Europe Summit in London on Thursday, Simon Champ, CEO of MW Eaglewood Europe, said that turmoil in the US market has hiked the cost of leveraging investment in marketplace loans in that market, a major reason why his firm’s listed fund P2P
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.