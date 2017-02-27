Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Cost of leverage ‘collapsing’ in UK marketplace lending

The steady growth of online lending in the UK compared to the frantic pace of the US could be a boon for platforms looking to tap securitization for funding, as the cost of funding diverges in both markets.

  • By David Bell
  • 05:15 PM
In a speech at the AltFi Europe Summit in London on Thursday, Simon Champ, CEO of MW Eaglewood Europe, said that turmoil in the US market has hiked the cost of leveraging investment in marketplace loans in that market, a major reason why his firm’s listed fund P2P ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 13.43
2 Rabobank 12.61
3 Morgan Stanley 10.27
4 Barclays 7.86
5 Natwest Markets (RBS) 7.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,561.02 56 11.69%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 18,160.90 57 11.44%
3 JPMorgan 12,092.45 38 7.62%
4 Citi 11,878.92 43 7.48%
5 Credit Suisse 9,276.87 26 5.84%