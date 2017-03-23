Greater China borrowers throng the dollar market

CK Hutchison Holdings, through CK Hutchison International (17), is selling a dual-tranche bond comprising a five and a 10 year.Joint bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Mizuho Securities released initial price guidance for the five year at the 115bp over US ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.