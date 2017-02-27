Watermark
Deutsche Bank corporate trust head departs

Steven Park, managing director and head of Americas for global transaction banking and corporate trust sales at Deutsche Bank, will be leaving the bank at the end of the month.

  • By Max Adams
  • 09:45 PM

Park will be on gardening leave beginning in April, according a source, who added that Park is expected to remain in the industry after his leave.

Park joined Deutsche Bank in 1999 from JP Morgan, coming on to build out the bank’s CDO and CLO trust business. ...

