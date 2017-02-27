Hybrids revived as Tennet brings first in green

Dutch electricity company Tennet launched a €1bn perpetual non-call 7.1 year green hybrid on Wednesday at a yield of 3%, down from initial price thoughts of 3.375-3.5% released earlier in the day. This is the first time green and hybrid products have been combined.“It’s ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.