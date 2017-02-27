Debt advisers: helpful guides or another layer of intermediation?

In the public bond markets, the bulge bracket investment banks rightfully reign supreme. If you’re a corporate treasurer placing $3bn of bonds every quarter, you’ve little need of hand-holding, while there are plenty of top flight investment banks willing to say “how high?” when you ask them to jump.

Private debt, though, is a different world. A plethora of firms fight over the fees on offer. Specialist mid-market brokers promise advisory and placement services to smaller firms, investment banks hope for referrals from their corporate banking colleagues, while the professional services firms house debt advice alongside their existing accountancy and consultancy and corporate finance relationships.

Larger corporate finance firms like Rothschild, which expect mandates on the biggest M&A deals out there, are also happy to offer advisory services to smaller firms.

But none offer true underwriting — making the role of providing “debt advice” a controversial one — prompting the question as to whether or not it is just one more layer between borrower and creditor.





More complexity

The rise of the debt adviser has gone roughly hand-in-hand with the rise of the non-bank private debt market, a process given a further boost by the post-Lehman Brothers financial crisis. While plenty of larger companies also raise debt privately, these markets are above all for smaller firms which simply do not need the €300m or more that a public bond requires.

It was not just post-crisis regulation that pushed some smaller firms to fund outside the banking system; it was a breakdown in some of the cosy relationships between banks and their corporate clients, and increased rigour in the awarding of mandates.

“If you as a company have a relationship bank that knows you for many years, then you should not need a debt adviser — you can trust the bank advises you objectively and as it knows your company inside out it is capable of selling your story, especially if this bank is active in the required financing space,” says Jörg Stührwohldt, managing director in corporate origination at UniCredit.

But in some markets, and for some firms, this relationship no longer holds. In short, the crisis exposed the extent to which banks were simply product providers, rather than long term partners.

“If you looked 15 years ago, bank capital was the cheapest and most plentiful source of finance for the majority of the mid-market,” says Fenton Burgin, head of UK debt advisory at Deloitte. “Many CFOs had four or five relationship banks they’d known for years, and could tell you right away which lenders would finance them and within a few basis points what it would cost.”





Sweet spot

The sweet spot for the private debt advisory market seems to be firms that are sophisticated enough to know that they don’t know everything — and therefore willing to hire debt advisers.

A family-run firm without big expansion plans might be content to take refinancing packages from one of its banks, but if it wants to explore other options, a debt adviser can be helpful — not least to prospective lenders, who get the benefit of a professional on the other side of the table.

“Sometimes an adviser makes it easier, since they can make sure the process is handled professionally, and they can improve communications,” says Stührwohldt. “But equally, sometimes, if you lose direct contact with the issuer, you may not know if information is correctly transferred to the client or not.”

He continues: “There’s a whole series of documentation you need — RFPs, accounts, investor presentations and so forth — and debt advisers should know well what should be included, how to structure the information.”

The other big client pool is smaller private equity-owned business, which may want to juice their capital structures and access products like acquisition finance, secured finance, asset-based lending, or mezzanine debt.

Many of these products simply didn’t exist for mid-market companies 20 years ago, and their growth reflects an increasing sophistication in corporate finance for smaller firms.

“Most of our business comes when clients are going through a change such as an acquisition, a spin-off, a recap for a sponsor-owned business, or a restructuring,” says Paul Bail, head of debt advisory at boutique investment bank Robert W Baird. “The need for a change drives the requirement for debt.”

One might expect private equity firms, with an extensive knowledge of debt structures and experience squeezing the optimal amount of leverage out of a business, to self-arrange their debt, but again, resources and time can play a part.

Burgin says: “Private equity firms might know what capital structure they have in mind, but using a debt adviser takes the debt package off the ‘critical path’. The investment manager can concentrate on making sure the deal is going to close, or on the dynamics of a competitive auction, rather than the details of the financing.”





Two camps

Once a firm has decided it can use a debt adviser, the firms fall into two rough camps. The boutiques are usually a band of leveraged finance bankers who started out in the bulge bracket, and decided to use the relationships and networks they had developed at big balance sheet banks to strike out on their own.

These firms do not pretend to bring large numbers of warm bodies to a transaction — instead, they bring experience, focus from senior staff, and excellent contacts with the investors that want to lend.

At the other end of the scale are the professional services firms, which offer advice and connections — as well as a way to quickly hire an experienced debt team to help out an overstretched treasury function.

“Partly FDs are purchasing execution resources, as well as advice,” says Burgin at Deloitte. “Many FTSE 250 companies today might only have two or three people in their treasury or finance function. They may not have the bandwidth to run a competitive process across the range of lenders now active in the UK mid-market including banks and funds.”

Stührwohldt says: “The biggest advantage that I can see in engaging an adviser is that it’s a way of temporarily stretching the work bench in the finance function. A lot of these issuers run very lean treasury operations, and an adviser can bring additional staff to work on the project.”

The revenue models for the different firms can be sharply different — and not always transparent. Deloitte, according to Burgin, has a straightforward fee-based structure based on billing the client, but some firms can end up being paid by both sides, with introduction fees from the debt funds for bringing in an asset, and retention and transaction fees from the borrower.

“The debt advisory business is extremely competitive — there are new entrants into the market all the time,” says Bail. “Small boutique advisers, typically started by an ex-leveraged finance banker, are consistently springing up, then there are the accountancy firms, more established debt advisory firms and firms like Baird, where it’s part of a broader M&A and corporate finance offering.”





Private intermediaries

Though the advisers, unlike their investment bank brethren, do not underwrite lending or guarantee execution, much of their proposition is still about being an intermediary — connecting borrower and lenders, just as much as offering high value advice.

“You need a good understanding of the debt markets — that means talking on a daily basis with the funds in the market looking to lend, building relationships, using your network,” says Bail.

Though many tech firms have tried to intermediate the private debt markets, with electronic platforms to match up buyers and sellers (Origin is launching one for the institutional EMTN market, see page 61) few have succeeded.

There are strong regulatory and commercial imperatives against broadcasting your intention to raise debt too widely — and for the larger end of the client base, one of the main attractions of private debt is its private nature, meaning less onerous disclosure.

That’s a boon to the debt advisory business, since it gives individuals with deep contacts in the market and live dealflow a major informational advantage. There are no observable trading levels in private debt, no real benchmarks, and no trade tape — there is only the ability of the intermediaries to connect both sides.

In this environment, some large investors have bought origination skills in house, hoping to generate a larger supply of deals on better terms by going direct to the borrower.

“Debt funds do go to borrowers directly to try to win business,” says Bail. “If the borrower likes what they hear, they can do a deal there and then. However, bringing in a debt adviser that knows the market might save 50bp or more on the overall financing cost.”





Here to stay

While the mid-market and private debt markets remain fragmented, there’s always going to be a role for debt advisers, and there’s little prospect of that changing.

But, nonetheless, the business model could come under pressure. Because nearly all the products involved are loan-like instruments, borrowers can refinance — and yields have been headed broadly downwards for years.

Now, however, this trend could be turning. The Western world is unlikely to see high rates any time soon, but even tentative rate hikes will encourage borrowers to keep their existing financing rather than refinance — leaving debt advisers fighting over a smaller pool of event financings.

But the debt advisory model is likely to prove tenacious. Debt for the mid-market is likely to get more complex, not less, and every boutique that successfully gets off the ground and collects a client roster adds credibility to the use of advisers, which will, in turn, encourage more and more firms to market.

“The biggest competition debt advisers face is not each other or the banks — it’s the DIY option,” says Burgin. “The more the boutiques win business, the more it is an endorsement of the debt adviser concept.”