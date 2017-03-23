Nomura promotes from within for new India head

Mumbai-based Awasthi, currently head of equities for India, will take over the new role with effect from April 1. He succeeds Vikas Sharma, who has been elevated to the position of head of Asia ex-Japan at the lender.Awasthi will helm Nomura's India franchise and his remit will include fixed ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.