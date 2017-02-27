'Tredge' to leave Credit Suisse after 31 years
Paul Tregidgo, vice-chairman of debt capital markets at Credit Suisse, will be leaving the bank on Friday, after a 31 year career.
Paul Tregidgo, widely known as 'Tredge', established and led the bank's emerging markets DCM business, before becoming co-head of global DCM at Credit Suisse First Boston in 2003,
later sole head. More recently he was vice-chairman of DCM, where he continued client work especially with public sector and
