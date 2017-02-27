Investors diving in to Spanish mortgage credit

A status update for Blackstone’s SRF 2017-1 deal, backed by re-performing Spanish mortgages acquired from CatalunyaCaixa in 2015, said that all four tranches on offer were well oversubscribed with the deal expected to be priced on Thursday.The €248m ‘A’ class has initial price thoughts of 95bp-100bp area, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.