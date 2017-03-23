Shui On Development builds $150m fundraising

Credit Suisse is arranging Shui On Development's syndication and has invited participants to join at one of two levels, said a banker away from the trade.Mandated lead arrangers with commitments of $30m or more earn 232.5bp in fees, and lead arrangers committing $15m to less than $30m ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.