Watermark
Go to Asia edition

RISLA readies tax-exempt SLABS

The Rhode Island Student Loan Authority (RISLA) is marketing a tax-exempt securitization backed by private student loans, as administrative uncertainty causes the agency to hold off on using tax-exempt bonds for its refinance loan portfolio.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 08:00 PM

RISLA, which sold a debut tax exempt transaction backed by refinancing loans last April, will have to hold off on issuing refinancing loans for now, according to the agency’s executive director, Charles Kelley.

“This transaction doesn’t include student loans from our refinancing program because we’re still waiting for ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 13.43
2 Rabobank 12.61
3 Morgan Stanley 10.27
4 Barclays 7.86
5 Natwest Markets (RBS) 7.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,561.02 56 11.69%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 18,160.90 57 11.44%
3 JPMorgan 12,092.45 38 7.62%
4 Citi 11,878.92 43 7.48%
5 Credit Suisse 9,276.87 26 5.84%