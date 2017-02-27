Watermark
Ico sends short euro treat outside Spain

Instituto de Crédito Oficial brought some rare short dated euro paper to the market on Monday, as it raised €500m with a long three year deal that drew heavy interest from investors outside Spain.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 05:00 PM

Leads BBVA, JP Morgan and Santander priced the no-grow July 2020 Reg S bond at 8bp over the 1.15% July 2020 Spanish government bond, in line with guidance of 8bp area. That offered a 2bp new issue premium, according to a person close to the deal.

