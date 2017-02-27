Barclays' head of levfin EMEA set to leave

Thomas Egan joined Barclays from Lehman Brothers in New York when Barclays took it over in September 2008.
It is not yet confirmed whether he will join another firm.
A Barclays spokesperson declined to comment on the move.Before joining Lehman, Egan was an associate at Merrill Lynch ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.