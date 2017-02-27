Watermark
Barclays' head of levfin EMEA set to leave

Barclays’ head of EMEA leveraged capital markets is set to leave the bank, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • By Max Bower
  • 04:00 PM

Thomas Egan joined Barclays from Lehman Brothers in New York when Barclays took it over in September 2008.

It is not yet confirmed whether he will join another firm.

A Barclays spokesperson declined to comment on the move.

Before joining Lehman, Egan was an associate at Merrill Lynch ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 5,003.18 13 8.74%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,881.33 25 8.53%
3 JPMorgan 4,826.81 11 8.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,337.47 13 7.58%
5 BNP Paribas 3,160.34 16 5.52%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Citi 2,417.98 11 10.88%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,229.13 17 10.03%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,908.90 13 8.59%
4 JPMorgan 1,733.98 11 7.80%
5 Barclays 1,569.70 11 7.06%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 11,150.67 77 12.59%
2 Citi 8,073.45 55 9.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,652.39 65 8.64%
4 Goldman Sachs 6,155.05 45 6.95%
5 Credit Suisse 5,502.63 40 6.21%