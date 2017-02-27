Watermark
ICG CEO calls it a day

Intermediate Capital Group’s CEO and chief investment officer is to retire later this after 23 years at the firm.

  • By Max Bower
  • 04:45 PM

Christophe Evain will step down after the firm’s AGM on July 25.

Benoît Durteste, head of European investments, will replace Evain as CEO and CIO.

During his time at the firm, Evain opened ICG’s offices in Paris, Hong Kong and New York. He previously worked at Banque de ...

