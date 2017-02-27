Aumann jumps 19% on debut after €218m IPO finds good demand
Shares in Aumann, the German maker of wire enamelling and electric motors for cars, rose 20% above its IPO price on Friday after making its debut on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, giving it a market cap of €704m.
Berenberg and Citigroup were global coordinators, Hauck & Aufhäuser bookrunner. They priced the deal at €42 a share on Thursday night, near the top of the original €35 to €43 price range, and at the top of the third and final revised range of €41 to €42. That
