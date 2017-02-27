Big TLTRO take-up will hurt covered supply
A higher-than-expected take-up of the ECB’s final round of Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO II) could hurt supply in covered bonds, with some analysts downgrading their expectations following Thursday’s announcement of the results.
ABN Amro’s analyst team wrote: “risks have increased that issuance of euro benchmark covered bonds will be even lower than our current forecast (of €110bn-€115bn in total and around €65bn-€70bn for euro area banks). As such, it is likely that negative net covered bond supply will be larger
...
