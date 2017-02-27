Funding scorecard: French agencies

|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Total funding requirement
|% raised
|Date
AFD
|€1.75bn
|€6bn
|29%
|Mar 24
|AFL
|€350m
|€900m
|39%
|Mar 24
Cades
|€6bn
|€9bn
|67%
|Mar 24
CDC
|€1.5bn
|€3bn
|50%
|Mar 24
Unédic
|€3.45bn
|€9bn
|38%
|Mar 24
|SNCF Réseau
|€1.6bn
|€5bn
|32%
|Mar 24
