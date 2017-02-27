Watermark
MUFG hires levfin sponsors head from RBC

MUFG has hired a senior leveraged finance banker from RBC Capital Markets to head its financial sponsors team in EMEA .

  • By Max Bower
  • 01:30 PM

Louis L’Hereux will be based in London, reporting to Nick Atkinson, MUFG’s head of leveraged finance EMEA, a spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The hire follows the appointment of two directors, Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre, in the leveraged finance team in January.

Both Randell and Maehre join ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,452.47 11 8.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 3,349.08 10 8.29%
3 JPMorgan 3,343.06 8 8.28%
4 Credit Suisse 2,505.48 12 6.20%
5 Deutsche Bank 2,382.73 14 5.90%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Citi 2,417.98 11 10.88%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,229.13 17 10.03%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,908.90 13 8.59%
4 JPMorgan 1,733.98 11 7.80%
5 Barclays 1,569.70 11 7.06%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 11,150.67 77 12.59%
2 Citi 8,073.45 55 9.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,652.39 65 8.64%
4 Goldman Sachs 6,155.05 45 6.95%
5 Credit Suisse 5,502.63 40 6.21%