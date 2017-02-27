MUFG hires levfin sponsors head from RBC

Louis L’Hereux will be based in London, reporting to Nick Atkinson, MUFG’s head of leveraged finance EMEA, a spokesperson confirmed on Friday.
The hire follows the appointment of two directors, Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre, in the leveraged finance team in January.Both Randell and Maehre join ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.