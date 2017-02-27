Watermark
JP Morgan rehires Barry Meyers from Barclays

Barry Meyers, head of UK equity capital markets at Barclays for the past two years, will rejoin JP Morgan in June after three months' gardening leave.

He is understood to have resigned from Barclays yesterday.

Meyers worked in UK ECM at JP Morgan for 10 years, finishing as an executive director, before joining Barclays as head of UK ECM in March 2015. That role was created when Tom Johnson and Chris Madderson were promoted, ...

