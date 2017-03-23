Watermark
RMB roundup: Safe chief blasts overseas acquisitions, AIIB adds 13 members, Moscow clearing bank opens its doors

This week, the head of the state administration of foreign exchange (Safe) criticised Chinese companies’ overseas acquisition choices, 13 countries joined Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and ICBC Moscow started offering RMB clearing services.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 10:00 AM
Key developments:



FX:


  • The PBoC fix against the dollar was set at 6.8845 this morning, down 11bp from Thursday. In the spot market, CNY are trading at 6.8876 and CNH at 6.8761 as of 5.54p.m., down 0.02% and 0.09% from the start of the day, respectively, according to Bloomberg.
  • The dollar index is trading at 99.687 as of 5.44p.m., down 0.07%. The Thomson Reuters CNH Index remained unchanged at 94.10 from the previous close on Thursday.
  • Academic Michael Pettis said China ought to take quicker steps on structural economic reform and that it has three to five years to bring down debt level. But the Peking University professor also noted that financial crisis is not imminent, saying: “As long as the regulators are credible, they can always step in and restructure the liabilities. That is why a crisis is unlikely.”


Regulators:


  • China is preparing for its first regulations on overseas investments, according to the Communist Party’s newspaper, Global Times. Initiated by the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) and the National Development and Reform Commission, the new guidelines will identify the industries that the government encourages companies to invest in.
  • On March 21, China’s state council appointed Guo Shuqing, chairman of CBRC, and Ding Xuedong, deputy secretary-general of the cabinet, to PBoC’s central bank committee.
  • At the Chinese Development Forum in Beijing on March 20, Pan Gongsheng, head of Safe, criticised overseas acquisition choices of some Chinese companies, such as football clubs and cinema chains. Pan, who also acts as PBoC deputy governor, said these acquisitions are irrational and add to China’s already high corporate debt levels.


Clearing:

Hubs:

  • Hong Kong will elect its next chief executive on Sunday. A 1,200-strong committee, which includes the city’s political and economic elite, will make its choice between Carrie Lam, former head of civil service, John Tsang, former financial secretary, and retired judge Woo Kwok Hing.

One Belt One Road:


