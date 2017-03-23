Yes Bank boosts QIP to land $750m
Yes Bank has bagged Rp49bn ($748.6m) from a qualified institutional placement after boosting the deal size on bumper long-only demand, and pricing at the top of guidance.
The lender launched the QIP on Thursday evening local time with a view to raise at least Rp42bn. It went out with an indicative range of Rp1,455-Rp1,500 per share, offering a 1.2%-4.2% discount to the stock’s last close at Rp1,518.6 apiece on Thursday. The deal had floor price
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.