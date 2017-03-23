Watermark
Ghose aims to double Investcorp debt fund

Investcorp, the Bahraini investment house, wants to more than double its leveraged credit portfolio to $25bn, after buying the global debt business from 3i.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 23 Mar 2017

Jeremy Ghose, one of the most experienced investors in Europe’s leveraged loan market, began work at Investcorp earlier this month, after moving the business, formerly 3i Debt Management, in a deal struck last year.

3i decided last year to change its strategy to one of proprietary investment management, ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,452.47 11 8.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 3,349.08 10 8.29%
3 JPMorgan 3,343.06 8 8.28%
4 Credit Suisse 2,505.48 12 6.20%
5 Deutsche Bank 2,382.73 14 5.90%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Citi 2,417.98 11 10.88%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,229.13 17 10.03%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,908.90 13 8.59%
4 JPMorgan 1,733.98 11 7.80%
5 Barclays 1,569.70 11 7.06%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 11,150.67 77 12.59%
2 Citi 8,073.45 55 9.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,652.39 65 8.64%
4 Goldman Sachs 6,155.05 45 6.95%
5 Credit Suisse 5,502.63 40 6.21%