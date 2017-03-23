Nafin still looking to diversify after yen debut
Mexican development bank Nacional Financiera (Nafin) continues to look at funding opportunities in niche currencies after selling its first ever public Japanese yen-denominated bond this week, according to the lender’s funding head.
Taking advantage of a turnaround in sentiment towards Mexico, which the sovereign exploited with a blow-out return to dollar markets last week, government-owned Nafin raised ¥10bn ($90m) of five year notes on Wednesday.
One Lat Am DCM banker said that yen coupons swapped into dollars were “very competitive” right
...
