Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

French credits return but eurozone risk lingers

Two French borrowers and one from the Netherlands pulled off successful deals this week, proving that the market is still open for borrowers at the right price, but both investors and issuers remain nervy.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 23 Mar 2017

On the surface, this week was something of a return to form for a euro market in fine fettle. The long anticipated Netherlands election had passed and the Eurosceptic Geert Wilders was soundly defeated.

Even the standard bearer for far right populism in Europe, and likely the biggest ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Barclays 7,850.85 11 9.64%
2 BNP Paribas 7,280.82 10 8.94%
3 JPMorgan 6,400.12 9 7.86%
4 Citi 6,397.23 7 7.85%
5 HSBC 5,782.53 9 7.10%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 13,983.25 38 11.62%
2 Citi 12,835.76 34 10.66%
3 TD Securities Inc 9,199.65 20 7.64%
4 HSBC 8,885.36 22 7.38%
5 Deutsche Bank 7,825.80 21 6.50%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Barclays 16,566.61 33 9.78%
2 JPMorgan 14,128.94 27 8.34%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,288.23 26 7.26%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 11,879.83 26 7.02%
5 HSBC 11,124.72 31 6.57%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 33,561.40 143 8.59%
2 Citi 28,071.02 97 7.18%
3 Barclays 27,149.68 62 6.95%
4 HSBC 24,052.21 82 6.16%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,972.67 68 5.62%