People Moves in Brief

FIG MD Guyot leaves BAML
A managing director in FIG debt capital markets is no longer in his role at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML).Laurent Guyot is technically still employed by the bank, GlobalCapital understands but left his role as a managing director in BAML’s EMEA FIG team ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.