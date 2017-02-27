FIG MD departs from BAML

Laurent Guyot is technically still employed by the bank, GlobalCapital understands, but left his role as a managing director in BAML's EMEA FIG team a couple of weeks ago.
Guyot is not heading to another firm immediately, but is understood to be taking some time out of the market.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.