Rosenthal Collins promotes from within

Turner will replace George Recchia who is retiring in April after a 35 year career at the firm. Recchia assumed the role of chief operating officer in 1994.As the new chief operating officer, Turner will assume Recchia’s responsibilities, presiding over all trading floor operations, clearing operations in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.