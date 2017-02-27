Spread tightening takes some shine off equipment ABS – investor roundtable

Spread tightening, even for an esoteric asset class, may not always be a good thing, said participants on an institutional investor roundtable at the event.“As an insurance company, we have a variety of portfolio needs. The first group is for short, liquid cash-like assets and the second ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.