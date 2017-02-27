Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Spread tightening takes some shine off equipment ABS – investor roundtable

Securitization pros at the Investors’ Conference on Equipment Finance in New York on Wednesday indicated that steady tightening of spreads across securitized assets is affecting the way some investors are approaching the equipment ABS sector.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 04:00 PM

Spread tightening, even for an esoteric asset class, may not always be a good thing, said participants on an institutional investor roundtable at the event.

“As an insurance company, we have a variety of portfolio needs. The first group is for short, liquid cash-like assets and the second ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 16.10
2 Rabobank 15.11
3 Barclays 9.42
4 Credit Agricole 7.93
5 Morgan Stanley 7.46

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Wells Fargo Securities 11,897.40 33 11.83%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,837.56 29 9.78%
3 Citi 9,714.54 32 9.66%
4 JPMorgan 7,997.38 24 7.95%
5 Credit Suisse 6,335.67 14 6.30%