Strong demand drives peripheral revival in European RMBS

The Lone Star deal, European Residential Loan Securitisation 2017-1 (ERLS 2017-1), was backed by legacy Irish mortgages originated by Bank of Scotland, Start Mortgages and NUA Mortgages, predominantly before the financial crisis.Three tranches of notes were placed with investors at levels similar to a deal backed by ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.