ESM and EFSF readying for hefty Q2

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) are preparing for their heaviest quarterly funding target for three years.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 03:30 PM

The supranationals will raise a combined €16bn from April to June — the most in a single quarter since the first three months of 2014, when they raised a combined €20bn.

The lion’s share of the funds will be raised by EFSF, which has a €13bn target. Good ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

