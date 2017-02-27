LCH nabs first buy-side client for CDSClear

Amundi, the French based asset manager, is now clearing credit default swaps at CDSClear, the CDS clearing operation of LCH, via its clearing broker, BNP Paribas.Emmanuel Gaffet, head of dealing risk management at Amundi, said: “Risk management is a top priority for us and our investors, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.