Investors push back on tightening CLO mezz spreads

Buyers of CLO mezzanine debt are pushing back against the rapid spread compression seen since since the start of the year, with activity over the past month showing a slowdown in the pace of tightening.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 07:15 PM

According to data from Wells Fargo, new issue triple-B spreads are hovering near a tight of 340bp over Libor, five basis points tighter than four weeks ago. While still showing that spreads are tightening, the pace has slowed somewhat. 

Tightening of triple-B debt over the last month has ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
1 Societe Generale 16.10
2 Rabobank 15.11
3 Barclays 9.42
4 Credit Agricole 7.93
5 Morgan Stanley 7.46

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Wells Fargo Securities 11,897.40 33 11.83%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,837.56 29 9.78%
3 Citi 9,714.54 32 9.66%
4 JPMorgan 7,997.38 24 7.95%
5 Credit Suisse 6,335.67 14 6.30%