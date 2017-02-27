Watermark
Ontex launches €230m capital increase, first since IPO

This evening, Ontex Group, the Belgian maker of personal hygiene products, is increasing its equity capital by 10% through an accelerated bookbuild led by BNP Paribas and UBS.

It is the first time Ontex Group has raised equity since its popular IPO in June 2014, according to Dealogic.

The block of up to 7.48m shares is worth €230.2m before any discount, based on the closing price of Ontex on Wednesday.

There were two block trades ...

