GMAC UK preps new auto ABS deal

GMAC UK is preparing its eighth UK auto ABS deal, to be backed by a £420m pool of loans which show an increased proportion of personal contract purchase (PCP) agreements compared to earlier deals from the issuer.

  • By David Bell
  • 04:30 PM

The issuer mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Canada on the transaction on Wednesday.

A triple-A rated ‘A’ tranche, with a 1.4 year weighted average life, and a double-A rated ‘B’ tranche with a 3.4 year weighted average life, will be offered ...

