GMAC UK preps new auto ABS deal

The issuer mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Canada on the transaction on Wednesday.A triple-A rated ‘A’ tranche, with a 1.4 year weighted average life, and a double-A rated ‘B’ tranche with a 3.4 year weighted average life, will be offered ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.