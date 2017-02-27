Mapfre enjoys smooth execution for well-expected tier two

Market participants were widely expecting a new capital issue from Mapfre in the early part the year. The issuer has a €700m tier two outstanding and the bond has a first call date on July 24.That will have helped the execution process when the Spanish insurer ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.