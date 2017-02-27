Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Halkbank looks to make it three for Turkey in tier two

Halkbank became the latest Turkish bank to throw its hat into the tier two ring on Wednesday, announcing plans for a three day roadshow in the US and UK.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 01:00 PM

The state-owned lender will start meeting investors in London tomorrow before moving on to Boston on Friday and New York on Monday.

A Basel III compliant 10 non-call five year 144A/Reg S issue may follow, subject to market conditions.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 17,834.38 72 10.56%
2 Citi 16,648.84 65 9.86%
3 HSBC 14,502.17 79 8.59%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,659.15 37 6.31%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 8,423.03 47 4.99%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Citi 5,687.17 13 16.25%
2 JPMorgan 4,222.60 16 12.06%
3 HSBC 3,485.94 6 9.96%
4 Deutsche Bank 2,957.20 4 8.45%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,629.01 9 7.51%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 7,610.36 27 13.98%
2 Citi 6,685.06 20 12.28%
3 HSBC 4,539.92 22 8.34%
4 Deutsche Bank 3,547.08 9 6.52%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 3,538.08 13 6.50%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 390.53 2 13.27%
2 UniCredit 321.12 2 10.91%
3 Raiffeisen Bank International AG 206.29 2 7.01%
3 ING 206.29 2 7.01%
3 Citi 206.29 2 7.01%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Mar 2017
1 AXIS Bank 1,318.15 23 14.27%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 1,079.75 29 11.69%
3 ICICI Bank 773.60 21 8.37%
4 Citi 601.55 5 6.51%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 591.66 6 6.41%