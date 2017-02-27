Watermark
Go to Asia edition

TSKB sustainable tier two trades up on the break

Turkey’s Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi (TSKB) printed the first ever Basel III compliant sustainable tier two on Tuesday.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 01:00 PM

TSKB printed the $300m 10 year non-call five at par to yield 7.625% with a spread of 554.4bp over mids-swaps. Guidance was 7.625% - 7.750% from initial price thoughts of 7.875%, and the bond has since traded up to reach 102.20 by Wednesday morning.

The bank is ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Commerzbank Group 3,864.49 23 6.68%
2 HSBC 3,662.21 15 6.33%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,300.60 13 5.70%
4 LBBW 3,189.28 14 5.51%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 3,100.02 15 5.36%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Mar 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 29,052.08 101 7.24%
2 Goldman Sachs 27,997.52 114 6.98%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 26,257.54 82 6.54%
4 JPMorgan 23,062.78 103 5.75%
5 Citi 20,877.50 122 5.20%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 22,807.51 94
2 Morgan Stanley 21,009.07 69
3 JPMorgan 19,370.83 76
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,244.14 67
5 Citi 18,801.67 99

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,168.16 12 9.93%
2 LBBW 2,629.03 9 8.24%
3 Commerzbank Group 2,493.64 9 7.82%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,163.80 9 6.78%
5 HSBC 1,941.46 7 6.09%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,433.39 7 13.20%
2 Barclays 1,997.28 4 10.83%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,499.19 8 8.13%
4 JPMorgan 1,236.52 7 6.71%
5 HSBC 1,216.99 8 6.60%