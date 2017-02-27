SSAs turn green as quarter winds up
With public sector borrowers having reached advanced stages in their annual funding programmes as the first quarter comes to a close, focus is shifting to socially responsible bonds.
Many of the SSA market's biggest issuers are comfortably ahead of schedule after pursuing a frenetic pace of borrowing throughout the first three months of the year. The European Investment Bank, Nordic Investment Bank, Municipality Finance and African Development Bank are all past halfway, while Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten,
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.