Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

SSAs turn green as quarter winds up

With public sector borrowers having reached advanced stages in their annual funding programmes as the first quarter comes to a close, focus is shifting to socially responsible bonds.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 11:45 AM
Many of the SSA market's biggest issuers are comfortably ahead of schedule after pursuing a frenetic pace of borrowing throughout the first three months of the year. The European Investment Bank, Nordic Investment Bank, Municipality Finance and African Development Bank are all past halfway, while Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Barclays 7,850.85 11 9.64%
2 BNP Paribas 7,280.82 10 8.94%
3 JPMorgan 6,400.12 9 7.86%
4 Citi 6,397.23 7 7.85%
5 HSBC 5,782.53 9 7.10%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 13,983.25 38 11.62%
2 Citi 12,835.76 34 10.66%
3 TD Securities Inc 9,199.65 20 7.64%
4 HSBC 8,885.36 22 7.38%
5 Deutsche Bank 7,825.80 21 6.50%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Barclays 16,566.61 33 9.78%
2 JPMorgan 14,128.94 27 8.34%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,288.23 26 7.26%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 11,879.83 26 7.02%
5 HSBC 11,124.72 31 6.57%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 33,561.40 143 8.59%
2 Citi 28,071.02 97 7.18%
3 Barclays 27,149.68 62 6.95%
4 HSBC 24,052.21 82 6.16%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,972.67 68 5.62%