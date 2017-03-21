Watermark
Q&A – Tad Philipp, Moody’s Investors Service

Tad Philipp, senior vice president and head of commercial real estate research at Moody’s, is set to retire next month, bidding farewell to an industry in which he has been one of the most visible figures.

  • By Max Adams
  • 21 Mar 2017
Philipp has been a constant presence in the market during his 23 years with the rating agency. He helped shape the direction of CMBS in the early days of the government owned Resolution Trust Corporation (RTC) and during the cleanup of defunct real estate assets left over from ...

