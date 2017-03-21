Mexican mining company debuts ABS
Compañía Minera Autlán, the largest producer of ferroalloys in Mexico, made its first foray into the ABS market with a deal backed by trade receivables.
Actinver and Banorte were joint book runners on the MP1.43bn (USD $75.07m) future flow transaction, which was priced last week at 280bp over TIIE, Mexico's interbank offer rate. The deal has a five year tenor and was assigned a local HRAA- rating by HR Ratings de México, and
...
