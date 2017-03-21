Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SLABS issuance to swell in 2017 despite policy turmoil

Student loan ABS volume across the refinancing, private loan and Federal Family Education Program (FFELP) sectors is expected to surge past 2016 levels, even as political uncertainty casts a shadow over the market

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 21 Mar 2017
Participants on a US student loan ABS teleconference hosted by DBRS on Tuesday said that the asset class is seeing a surge of activity over the last year. Just this quarter alone, new issuance volume across all three sectors has hit over $4.5bn of rated issuance – more ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 17.69
2 Rabobank 16.60
3 Barclays 10.35
4 Morgan Stanley 8.20
5 BNP Paribas 7.71

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Wells Fargo Securities 11,897.40 33 11.83%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,837.56 29 9.78%
3 Citi 9,714.54 32 9.66%
4 JPMorgan 7,997.38 24 7.95%
5 Credit Suisse 6,335.67 14 6.30%