Securitization initiatives could replace comprehensive GSE reform package

Jim Parrott, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute and owner of Falling Creek Advisors, told the audience that the new administration was making a complex policy issue even more difficult, but said that reform of the GSEs would take one form or another eventually.Speaking at the Moody's conference, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.