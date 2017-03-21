HKEX primes client clearing subsidiary

OTC Clearing Hong Kong Limited (OTC Clear) on Tuesday won approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to act as a client clearing service. The approval also allows it to accept certain types of high-quality, non-cash collateral from its clearing participants.Following the approval ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.