NH Hotel to check out ‘astronomic’ coupon with 2023 bond tap

NH Hotel told the Spanish financial regulator, Comisión Nacional del Meracdo de Valores (CNMV), on Monday that it is readying a €150m tap of its 3.75% senior secured bonds sold on September 23.The hotel group wants to repay portions of its debut bond, a €250m seven ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.