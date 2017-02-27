Watermark
EU political risk could ease short term CLO squeeze, says Prytania

In a research note published on Tuesday, analysts at Prytania Investment Advisors said looming macro risks and political turmoil could weigh on loan prices, potentially easing the squeeze on CLO equity investors at the bottom of the capital structure.

  • By David Bell
  • 03:30 PM

CLO equity investors have felt the pinch in forward looking returns in recent months, as leveraged loan yields have fallen to post-crisis tight levels, putting pressure on the weighted average spreads and arbitrage in CLO structures.

But in the research note, the Prytania analysts said that political risks ...

