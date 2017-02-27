Watermark
Go to Asia edition

New trio serve BB deals for HY’s tourist investors

Another day, another €1.5bn of high yield bond offerings was what Tuesday's deals from Aramark, Anglo American and Arrow meant for a European market awash with double-B rated paper. But too much of the good stuff is 'ostracising' some traditional high yield buyers.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 02:00 PM

“Is it a busy market? Yes, but not really busy with the right stuff,” said a high yield fund manager in London. “The deals we have on the table are fluffy but will yield very little.”

“My impression is that traditional high yield investors feel ostracised and, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,452.47 11 8.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 3,349.08 10 8.29%
3 JPMorgan 3,343.06 8 8.28%
4 Credit Suisse 2,505.48 12 6.20%
5 Deutsche Bank 2,382.73 14 5.90%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 2,417.98 11 10.88%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,229.13 17 10.03%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,908.90 13 8.59%
4 JPMorgan 1,733.98 11 7.80%
5 Barclays 1,569.70 11 7.06%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 11,150.67 77 12.59%
2 Citi 8,073.45 55 9.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,652.39 65 8.64%
4 Goldman Sachs 6,155.05 45 6.95%
5 Credit Suisse 5,502.63 40 6.21%